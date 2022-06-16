Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 331,608 Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 331,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,893,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,892,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,972,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,191,000. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,051,000. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,061,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $49.12 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $64.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.49.

