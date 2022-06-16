Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $12.19 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 349.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,673 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,668,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,491,000 after buying an additional 3,132,078 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,559,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,154 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,002,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,981,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $84.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.76. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.60.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

