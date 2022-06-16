Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $15.56 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 440.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,066 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $161.14 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $316.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.17.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.48.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

