Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $30.56 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 356.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,989 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.8% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $30,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,872.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $276.03 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $273.34 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $312.29 and a 200-day moving average of $347.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

