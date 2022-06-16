Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,046 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,344 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton increased its position in shares of Walmart by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

WMT stock opened at $118.35 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.70 and a 200-day moving average of $141.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.