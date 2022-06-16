Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 239.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,939 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 70,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,834,000 after buying an additional 23,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $7,726,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GS opened at $290.07 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.32 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $99.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $314.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $18.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.73.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,427 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,130,987 shares in the company, valued at $59,989,710.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,244,322 shares of company stock valued at $27,635,491 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

