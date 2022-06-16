Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 599,795 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 209.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 885,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 599,795 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $47,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 295.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 47,506 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,671,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $47.11 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $55.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.05.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.