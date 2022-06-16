Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 244.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,688 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $9,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $214.51 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $182.66 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The company has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.47.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

