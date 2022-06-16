Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 213.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254,941 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $39,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,086,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,496,000 after acquiring an additional 134,795 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,021,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,898,000 after purchasing an additional 38,235 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,010,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,719,000 after purchasing an additional 97,919 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 485,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,899,000 after buying an additional 26,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 447,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,794,000 after buying an additional 86,957 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $96.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.96. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.76 and a 1-year high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

