Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 119,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.81% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 274.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 165.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period.

Shares of GIGB stock opened at $45.54 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.82 and a one year high of $55.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26.

