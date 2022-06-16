SharedStake Hits 24 Hour Volume of $90.00 (SGT)

SharedStake (SGT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Over the last week, SharedStake has traded down 32.7% against the dollar. SharedStake has a market cap of $1,386.26 and approximately $90.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SharedStake coin can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,710.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,511.57 or 0.28835372 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.84 or 0.00411119 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00069185 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00037368 BTC.

SharedStake Profile

SharedStake’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

Buying and Selling SharedStake

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SharedStake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SharedStake using one of the exchanges listed above.

