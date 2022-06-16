Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.77

Shares of Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 538726 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sharp from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Sharp ( OTCMKTS:SHCAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter. Sharp had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 28.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sharp Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sharp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHCAY)

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

