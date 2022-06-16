Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SHLS. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group to $40.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group to $15.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $18.98 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 379.60 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.73.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $67.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 179.10% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $74,939.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.