Short Interest in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Decreases By 35.7%

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the May 15th total of 121,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on BioVie in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
BioVie stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. BioVie has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80.
BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. Its products in pipeline include BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
