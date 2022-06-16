Short Interest in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) Drops By 29.4%

Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 210,600 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the May 15th total of 298,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE CCV remained flat at $$9.82 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 102,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,052. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $10.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V by 27.6% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V by 930.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

