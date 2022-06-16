Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Grows By 40.4%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the May 15th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
TDIV opened at $51.32 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $64.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.16.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.
