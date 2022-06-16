Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Grows By 40.4%

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, an increase of 40.4% from the May 15th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

TDIV opened at $51.32 on Thursday. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $64.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

