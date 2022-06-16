Short Interest in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Decreases By 26.7%

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the May 15th total of 4,340,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Flywire stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $15.24. 1,535,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,578. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.52. Flywire has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $57.41.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $64.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Flywire’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 90,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,732,581.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,130,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,989,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,124,291 shares of company stock worth $42,741,241 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Flywire by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 31,695 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Flywire during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,373,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Flywire by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the first quarter valued at about $16,003,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 38.6% in the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 214,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 59,855 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on FLYW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Flywire from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

About Flywire (Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.