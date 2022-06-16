Short Interest in G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Rises By 49.7%

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the May 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMINF traded up 0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching 0.58. The company had a trading volume of 22,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,623. G Mining Ventures has a 52 week low of 0.41 and a 52 week high of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is 0.64.

GMINF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of G Mining Ventures in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of G Mining Ventures from C$1.65 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company's flagship asset is Tocantinzinho project, an open-pit gold deposit located in Para State, Brazil. It also owns 100% interest in the Cameron Lake project comprising 105 map-designated claims covering 5,699.42 hectares located in the Quebec province, Canada.

