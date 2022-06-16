Short Interest in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Drops By 33.8%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the May 15th total of 6,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 479.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the first quarter worth $65,000. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

NYSE:GENI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.38. 1,852,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,628. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29.

Genius Sports ( NYSE:GENI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a negative net margin of 212.81%. The business had revenue of $85.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Genius Sports Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.