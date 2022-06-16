Short Interest in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Drops By 25.5%

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the May 15th total of 100,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
IPWR traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 60,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,005. The stock has a market cap of $64.94 million, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 0.95. Ideal Power has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $18.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63.
Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%.
IPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Ideal Power from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
