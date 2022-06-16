Short Interest in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Drops By 25.5%

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the May 15th total of 100,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

IPWR traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 60,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,005. The stock has a market cap of $64.94 million, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 0.95. Ideal Power has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $18.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.63.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. Ideal Power had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ideal Power by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ideal Power by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 10,597 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ideal Power by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Ideal Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ideal Power by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 199,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 55,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

IPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Ideal Power from $28.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

