Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Decreases By 33.6%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the May 15th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of NYSE HPS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 42,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,871. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.47. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $19.89.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (Get Rating)
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
