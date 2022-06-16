Short Interest in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Decreases By 33.6%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the May 15th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE HPS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 42,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,871. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.47. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $19.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPS. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 52,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth $309,000.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

