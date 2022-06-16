Short Interest in Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQCW) Drops By 26.9%

Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQCW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the May 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:JAQCW traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,482. Jupiter Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jupiter Acquisition stock. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQCW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 360,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

