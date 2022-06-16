Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Increases By 28.7%

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 374,900 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the May 15th total of 291,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,563. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $5.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0312 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $66,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

