Short Interest in Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) Declines By 29.5%

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the May 15th total of 25,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

RNDB stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.09. 6,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. Randolph Bancorp has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.20 million, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.17.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.11). Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 6.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Randolph Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 24.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Randolph Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $469,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 15.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Randolph Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $2,812,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RNDB shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

