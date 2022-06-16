Short Interest in Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Rises By 49.6%

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the May 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 398,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

In other news, COO William John Young sold 29,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $101,364.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,162.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee E. Beckelman sold 28,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $93,508.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,247.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,250 shares of company stock worth $302,969 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Smart Sand by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,638 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Smart Sand by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SND. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Smart Sand from $2.15 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of Smart Sand stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,096. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $110.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.14. Smart Sand has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 37.42% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smart Sand will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution.

