Short Interest in StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC) Drops By 29.1%

StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the May 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APAC. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in StoneBridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $6,248,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,950,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,795,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,476,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneBridge Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. StoneBridge Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93.

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

