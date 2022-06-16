Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Decreases By 29.9%

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 447,200 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the May 15th total of 637,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NYSE WMC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 342,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45, a quick ratio of 1,098.13 and a current ratio of 1,098.13. The company has a market capitalization of $73.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.83.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 53.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMC. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 820.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 22.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jonestrading upgraded Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

