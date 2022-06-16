Showcase One Day Volume Reaches $5.00 (SHO)

Showcase (SHO) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. Showcase has a market cap of $13,646.14 and approximately $5.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Showcase has traded 45.9% higher against the US dollar. One Showcase coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,710.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,511.57 or 0.28835372 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.84 or 0.00411119 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00069185 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00037368 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

