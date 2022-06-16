Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $56.57

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.57 and last traded at $56.90, with a volume of 398523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($197.92) to €178.00 ($185.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €165.00 ($171.88) to €155.00 ($161.46) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €150.00 ($156.25) to €175.00 ($182.29) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €168.00 ($175.00) to €153.00 ($159.38) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($182.29) to €170.00 ($177.08) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.75.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

