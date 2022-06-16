Siena Capital LLC Buys Shares of 4,322 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Siena Capital LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.55.

ITW stock traded down $6.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.74. The company had a trading volume of 20,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.10. The company has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.34 and a 52 week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

