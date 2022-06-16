Siena Capital LLC Invests $1.75 Million in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Siena Capital LLC purchased a new position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 65,690 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in BP by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in BP by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.91. The stock had a trading volume of 616,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,397,116. BP p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $97.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.72.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.51. BP had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $49.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s payout ratio is currently -23.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 475 ($5.77) to GBX 450 ($5.46) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of BP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.02.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

