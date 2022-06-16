Siena Capital LLC Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Siena Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.4% of Siena Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,971,390,000 after acquiring an additional 796,968 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,407,611,000 after purchasing an additional 484,081 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,252,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,066 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,829 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,027,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,847,000 after purchasing an additional 253,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $2.91 on Thursday, reaching $71.28. 357,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,603,825. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 229.73%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

