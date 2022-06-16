Siena Capital LLC Takes $8.27 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Siena Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 167,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,273,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 4.7% of Siena Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Yale University bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,589,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,809,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,799,012,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,575 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,052,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,079,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,075 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,941,143. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.60. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

