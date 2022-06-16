SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) traded up 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.22 and last traded at $11.15. 54,057 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,752,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Separately, TheStreet cut SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $816.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The business had revenue of $10.54 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIGA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 17,145 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 11.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SIGA Technologies by 3,193.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 19.5% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,376,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 224,423 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

