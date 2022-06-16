SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Trading 7.8% Higher

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) traded up 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.22 and last traded at $11.15. 54,057 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,752,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

Separately, TheStreet cut SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $816.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.45.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The company had revenue of $10.54 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIGA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 625.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in SIGA Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 62,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 48,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

