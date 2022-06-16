Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,429 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,222 shares during the period. Signature Bank makes up about 0.6% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $16,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 10.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Signature Bank to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.31.

SBNY traded down $11.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,652. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $170.76 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.99. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. The company had revenue of $607.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 22.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

