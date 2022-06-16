Signature Chain (SIGN) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Signature Chain (SIGN) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Signature Chain has a total market cap of $464,005.64 and approximately $1,446.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Signature Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004915 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,403.12 or 1.00188207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00113856 BTC.

Signature Chain Coin Profile

Signature Chain (SIGN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Signature Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signature Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.