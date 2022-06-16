Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SIG. Citigroup lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.80.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $61.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.64. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $111.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.39.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

In related news, insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $33,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $230,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,939 shares of company stock worth $5,832,962 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after purchasing an additional 110,426 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,227,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 6,460.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

