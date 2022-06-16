Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.00.

NYSE SI opened at $64.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.08. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $56.15 and a 52 week high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $97,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth about $1,046,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 25.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 4.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 366,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,730 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 48.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 687,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,503,000 after purchasing an additional 224,199 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

