Simplex Trading LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 51,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,289,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,021,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 369,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,212,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,886,000 after purchasing an additional 148,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 148,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,665,000 after purchasing an additional 101,693 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $11.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $336.96. 476,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,305,938. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $340.57 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $379.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.73.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

