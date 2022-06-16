Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 133,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,272,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,242,000 after buying an additional 41,265 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,437,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000.

NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $29.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,805. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.94.

