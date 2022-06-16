Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST remained flat at $$50.07 during trading on Thursday. 4,200,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.