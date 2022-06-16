Simplicity Wealth LLC Invests $6.14 Million in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 59,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,136,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Gpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.01. 140,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,029. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.37. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

