Simplicity Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSJM. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after acquiring an additional 284,030 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 28,397 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,829,000 after acquiring an additional 49,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 425,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSJM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.09. 3,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,919. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.88.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.