Simplicity Wealth LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 69,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Simplicity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,622,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,019 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,676,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,349,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,781,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,891 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,968,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,937 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.20. 237,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,154,164. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $56.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $51.52.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

