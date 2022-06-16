Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.33

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.33 and last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 19002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBGI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.91.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period.
About Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI)
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.