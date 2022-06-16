Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.33

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.33 and last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 19002 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBGI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.91.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $2.03. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 36.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.