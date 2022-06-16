SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) & Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Head-To-Head Review

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) and Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

SITE Centers has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SITE Centers and Corporate Office Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SITE Centers 0 1 4 0 2.80 Corporate Office Properties Trust 1 1 2 0 2.25

SITE Centers currently has a consensus price target of $18.20, suggesting a potential upside of 38.30%. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus price target of $28.33, suggesting a potential upside of 7.61%. Given SITE Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SITE Centers is more favorable than Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.3% of SITE Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of SITE Centers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SITE Centers and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITE Centers 24.41% 6.61% 3.05% Corporate Office Properties Trust 19.78% 6.67% 2.69%

Dividends

SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. SITE Centers pays out 106.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays out 87.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SITE Centers has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Corporate Office Properties Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SITE Centers and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITE Centers $492.34 million 5.72 $124.93 million $0.49 26.86 Corporate Office Properties Trust $664.45 million 4.45 $76.54 million $1.26 20.90

SITE Centers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Corporate Office Properties Trust. Corporate Office Properties Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SITE Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SITE Centers beats Corporate Office Properties Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

SITE Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations). The Company also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets in the Greater Washington, DC/Baltimore region with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (Regional Office Properties). As of December 31, 2020, the Company derived 87% of its core portfolio annualized rental revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 13% from its Regional Office Properties. As of the same date and including 17 properties owned through unconsolidated joint ventures, COPT's core portfolio of 179 office and data center shell properties encompassed 20.8 million square feet and was 95.0% leased; the Company also owned one wholesale data center with a critical load of 19.25 megawatts that was 86.7% leased.

