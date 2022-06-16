Skycoin (SKY) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $14,721.00

Skycoin (SKY) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $14,721.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 39.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0861 or 0.00000410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,081.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,140.81 or 0.33997806 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00430071 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00088339 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00012215 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.