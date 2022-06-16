Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.31

Shares of Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 651835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Separately, Fundamental Research upped their price target on Skyharbour Resources from C$0.77 to C$1.04 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

The firm has a market cap of C$40.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.55.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Lake Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

