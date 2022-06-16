SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF) Short Interest Update

SLANG Worldwide Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the May 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLGWF traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,496. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25. SLANG Worldwide has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $1.35.

About SLANG Worldwide

SLANG Worldwide Inc operates as a cannabis consumer packaged goods company worldwide. It owns, licenses, and/or markets 11 brands which serve flower, inhalable concentrates, and ingestibles, including edibles and pressed pills. SLANG Worldwide Inc has a strategic partnership with Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

